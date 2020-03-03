Ohio State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Fayette

Fayette – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on County Road H at County Road 20 in Franklin Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on March 2, 2020 at approximately 11:23 p.m.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Pete Grime, age 45, of Archbold, Ohio was westbound on County Road H. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Zachary Putnam, age 18 of Wauseon, Ohio was northbound on County Road 20. Mr. Grime failed to yield the right of way, and was struck ejecting him from his vehicle.

Mr. Grime was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center with serious, but stable injuries. Mr. Putnam was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Archbold Fire Department.