Barbara Knapp (1947-2020)

Barbara L. Knapp, age 73, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Barbara was a homemaker and had attended Pulaski United Methodist Church in the past.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, coloring and listening to Elvis Presley and Country-Western music.

Barbara was born on February 4, 1947 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of James C. and Marie L. (Kramer) Koch. She graduated from Edgerton High School. She married Richard E. Knapp and he preceded her in death.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Richard “Ernie” (Shawn) Knapp II, of West Unity and Timothy (Natasia) Knapp, of Fayette; daughter, Jessica Knapp, of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Timothy, Jewell, Makayla, Kyra and Erica and six siblings, Geraldine Cliffton, of Melbern, Jackie Ordway, Jim Koch and Florence Patrick, all of Edgerton and Ray Koch and Karen Wade, both of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Brenda.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held 6:00 P.M. immediately following visitation with Pastor Shea Walkup officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Community Health Professionals Adult Day Care Center, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

