Ohio Turnpike Adds EV Charging Units On The 241-Mile Toll Road

BEREA, Ohio (Sept. 14, 2023) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has added electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the 241-mile toll road.

The Ohio Turnpike’s EV charging infrastructure – which was established through a public-private partnership – currently includes 64 Tesla Supercharger units and 16 Electrify America charging units at eight service plazas.

“Providing EV owners with publicly accessible and convenient EV fast chargers at numerous service plazas on the Ohio Turnpike reduces range anxiety by enabling our toll customers to take longer road trips,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission.

“As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) continue to increase, we will consider options for expansion,” Ahmed added. “Our goal is to have EV charging stations at all 14 service plazas.”

The Tesla Supercharger Sites – which include eight Superchargers (up to 250kW) – are available at each of the following eight service plazas:

Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity;

Blue Heron(westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa;

Great Lakes(westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.; and

Mahoning Valley(westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield.

Electrify America’s charging stations – which include four DC fast charging hookups (CCS 150 and 350 kW or CHAdeMO 50kW) – are available at each of the following four service plazas:

Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity; and

Blue Heron(westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa.

The Ohio Turnpike’s service plazas – which are open 24-hours a day – provide travelers with several amenities, including restaurants, convenience stores, lounge areas, well-maintained restrooms, and more.

