Ohio Turnpike’s Tiffin River Service Plaza Named Top Truck Stop

PRESS RELEASE – Trucker Path, a mobile app for North American truckers, has announced its annual ranking of truck stops based on offerings and customer service.

For 2025, the Ohio Turnpike’s Tiffin River Service Plaza in West Unity, Ohio, at milepost 20.8 eastbound, was named the overall winner of the Top 100 Truck Stops and Top 5 Independent Truck Stops.

“We are proud that Tiffin River Service Plaza was recognized by professional truck drivers everywhere as the number one overall truck stop in the nation,” said Jerry Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

“Much of the credit for this recognition goes to the dedicated service plaza staff, who ensure each day that we are providing truck drivers and travelers with the best possible experience across the 241-mile toll road.”

Part of a network of 14 Ohio Turnpike service plazas located about 30 to 50 miles apart in both the eastbound and westbound directions, Tiffin River features a Truckers Lounge with easy access from the facility’s 110-space commercial truck parking lot, separate restrooms and complimentary showers, coin-operated washers and dryers, food court and convenience store, and more.

“It is our sincere honor to be recognized at the Tiffin River Service Plaza for providing the best essential services to commercial truck drivers,” said Drew Herberger, director of service plaza operations.

“Thanks to our dedicated team, the Ohio Turnpike’s service plazas are renowned for providing consistently safe, clean, and convenient destinations and a wide array of amenities for our guests every day.”

The nation’s top truck-stop chains and independent facilities were chosen by more than one million drivers using the Trucker Path app.

“We are proud to support the Ohio Turnpike’s mission to be the leader in providing exceptional transportation services that make our service plazas among the best in the country serving the needs of commercial drivers,” Herberger added.

For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100.

The Top 5 lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories.