Bryan Area Foundation Contributes To Bryan Bear Bags Program

DONATION … The Bryan Elementary Parent Teacher Organization supports the Bryan Bear Bags program, which started in 2010 and exists to provide nutritious food over the weekend to Bryan City School students and their families with food insecurity. Entirely funded by individual donations and community food drives, the average number of weekly bags sent home this school year has been 73. To help the program continue providing access to needed food, The Bryan Area Foundation awarded the Bryan Bear Bags a $2,500 grant, which will improve the quality of life for families in Northwest Ohio. Pictured during the check presentation are, left to right, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Bryan Bear Bags volunteer Julie Cummins, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making committee member Steve Voigt.