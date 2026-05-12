Ohio’s Wild Turkey Hunting Results Through Sunday, May 10

Ohio hunters have checked 13,496 wild turkeys during the spring hunting season. (Photo courtesy ODNR Division of Wildlife)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wild turkey hunters across Ohio have taken 13,496 birds so far during the 2026 spring season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Hunters checked an average of 12,713 turkeys by the corresponding date in the previous three seasons (2023 to 2025) and reported 12,451 birds at this point in 2025.

The 10 counties with the highest totals for wild turkey harvest so far during the 2026 season: Tuscarawas (380), Belmont (363), Adams (360), Highland (358), Monroe (358), Gallia (358), Guernsey (334), Ashtabula (328), Brown (318), and Harrison (308).

This year’s statewide total represents 16 days of hunting in the 83 counties that comprise the south zone, nine days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties), and the 2,058 turkeys checked during youth-only hunting dates.

The Division of Wildlife has issued 51,035 spring turkey permits that are valid throughout the 2026 season. Hunting is open in the south zone until Sunday, May 24. Hunting in the northeast zone is open until Sunday, May 31. Hunting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset for the remainder of the spring season.

The season bag limit is one bearded turkey. Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license in addition to a spring turkey permit, unless exempted. Successful hunters are required to game-check their turkey no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest. Game check, licenses, and permits are available on the HuntFish OH app, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or at a participating license agent. Game check can also be completed by phone at 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (877-824-4864). Complete details can be found in the 2025-26 hunting and trapping regulations.

A list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters in each county through Sunday, May 10, 2026, is shown below. Results include 16 days of hunting in the south zone, nine days in the northeast zone, and youth-only hunting. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2026, and the three-year average (2023-2025) through the corresponding dates is in parentheses. The numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 360 (305); Allen: 91 (64); Ashland: 142 (144); Ashtabula: 328 (248); Athens: 183 (239); Auglaize: 39 (39); Belmont: 363 (367); Brown: 318 (249); Butler: 186 (161); Carroll: 295 (301); Champaign: 71 (63); Clark: 23 (20); Clermont: 285 (226); Clinton: 92 (58); Columbiana: 281 (307); Coshocton: 268 (304); Crawford: 50 (41); Cuyahoga: 9 (6); Darke: 63 (55); Defiance: 186 (159); Delaware: 78 (68); Erie: 37 (34); Fairfield: 43 (73); Fayette: 11 (10); Franklin: 10 (18); Fulton: 134 (120); Gallia: 358 (335); Geauga: 158 (135); Greene: 30 (24); Guernsey: 334 (327); Hamilton: 59 (84); Hancock: 61 (39); Hardin: 110 (76); Harrison: 308 (311); Henry: 61 (52); Highland: 358 (269); Hocking: 129 (191); Holmes: 174 (174); Huron: 77 (73); Jackson: 237 (227); Jefferson: 297 (311); Knox: 244 (188); Lake: 41 (34); Lawrence: 222 (193); Licking: 212 (224); Logan: 122 (103); Lorain: 132 (97); Lucas: 72 (57); Madison: 6 (5); Mahoning: 194 (177); Marion: 45 (37); Medina: 113 (89); Meigs: 304 (323); Mercer: 37 (22); Miami: 32 (31); Monroe: 358 (371); Montgomery: 38 (26); Morgan: 159 (207); Morrow: 130 (114); Muskingum: 270 (352); Noble: 255 (289); Ottawa: 0 (1); Paulding: 102 (65); Perry: 179 (217); Pickaway: 11 (18); Pike: 228 (180); Portage: 254 (194); Preble: 98 (102); Putnam: 59 (36); Richland: 150 (184); Ross: 237 (219); Sandusky: 48 (30); Scioto: 275 (241); Seneca: 107 (103); Shelby: 46 (32); Stark: 234 (219); Summit: 56 (41); Trumbull: 254 (200); Tuscarawas: 380 (356); Union: 55 (37); Van Wert: 17 (14); Vinton: 184 (195); Warren: 95 (67); Washington: 287 (317); Wayne: 96 (86); Williams: 210 (195); Wood: 33 (22); Wyandot: 118 (96).

2026 total: 13,496

3-year average total: 12,713