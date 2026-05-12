Clifford “Cliff” Battig (1952 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Clifford “Cliff” Battig, age 74, passed away on May 10, 2026, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Cliff was born in Wauseon on February 4, 1952, to the late Paul Battig and Ruth (Poorman) Kowalski. He worked for Pike-Delta-York Schools as an elementary night custodian for 29 years and for 13 years at Nasco Seeds – Delta.

Surviving Cliff is his sister, Irene Thompson; niece, Dawn (Lynn) Stump; and great-nephew, Stephen.

Inurnment will be private at the Winameg Cemetery, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Battig family.