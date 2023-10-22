OHSAA Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

All games Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7pm.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

No. 13 Bryan (5-5) at No. 4 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2)

No. 9 Wauseon (6-4) at No. 8 St. Marys Memorial (6-4)

DIVISION V REGION 18

No. 16 Elmwood (3-7) at No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0)

No. 14 Fredericktown (5-5) at No. 3 Archbold (9-1)

DIVISION VI REGION 22

No. 15 Paulding (6-4) at No. 2 Bluffton (9-1)

No. 11 Margaretta at No. 6 Ottawa Hills (9-1)

No. 10 Bucyrus Wynford (6-4) at No. 7 Tinora (7-3)

DIVISION VII REGION 26

No. 16 Montpelier (7-3) at No. 1 Hopewell-Loudon (10-0)

No. 14 Edon (6-4) at No. 3 Waynesville-Goshen (10-0)

No. 13 Arlington (6-4) at No. 4 Antwerp (9-1)

No. 12 North Central (9-1) at No. 5 Patrick Henry (8-2)

No. 10 Ayersville (8-2) at No. 7 Lima Central Catholic (7-3)