OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 10)

GMC, NWOAL, and TAAC schools in bold

Top 8 teams in each region qualify for playoffs which begin on November 8th

DIVISION VI REGION 14

1. LaGrange Keystone (8-1) 19.95, 2. Galion (8-1) 18.2172, 3. Wauseon (8-1) 18.0778, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2) 16.1111, 5. Bellevue (6-3) 15.5667, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 15.1889, 7. Shelby (6-3) 14.0056, 8. Rossford (7-2) 13.0056, 9. Wooster Triway (6-3) 12.3944, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-3) 12.3889, 11. Clyde (5-4) 12.1556, 12. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.0972

DIVISION V REGION 18

1. Oak Harbor (9-0) 20.8361, 2. Orrville (8-1) 19.9556, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 19.0278, 4. Marion Pleasant (7-2) 18.399, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 16.6833, 6. Beachwood (7-2) 15.4944, 7. Northwood (9-0) 14.881, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-2) 14.3542, 9. Elyria Cath. (6-3) 14.3167, 10. Richwood North Union (6-3) 13.4596, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (6-3) 10.1364, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-3) 9.8434

DIVISION VI REGION 23

1. Liberty Center (8-1) 20.5333, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 19.8687, 3. Coldwater (8-1) 18.7778, 4. Anna (8-1) 18.5778, 5. Archbold (8-1) 17.3778, 6. Harrod Allen East (8-1) 16.5611, 7. Minster (8-1) 16.3944, 8. Sherwood Fairview (8-1) 15.1056, 9. Spencerville (6-3) 13.4111, 10. Gibsonburg (9-0) 13.2166, 11. Columbus Grove (6-3) 10.7111, 12. Hicksville (5-4) 7.4611

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Leipsic (8-1) 16.0278, 2. McComb (8-1) 13.0333, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) 12.9293, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 12.8389, 5. Arlington (7-2) 11.2389, 6. Edgerton (7-2) 10.6389, 7. Edon (6-3) 10.15, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (5-4) 8.9722, 9. Arcadia (5-4) 6.95, 10. Plymouth (7-2) 6.5, 11. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.8778, 12. Pandora-Gilboa (4-5) 5.6667

The final rankings and first round playoff pairings will be released by the OHSAA on Sunday.

