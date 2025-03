OHSAA State Wrestling Championships Schedule For Saturday, March 8, 2025

9:30 a.m. – Session 2, Championship Quarterfinals and Consolations Round 2

9:30 a.m. – Boys Division III Championship Quarterfinals

10:10 a.m. – Boys Division II Championship Quarterfinals

10:50 a.m. – Boys Division III Consolations Round 2

11:30 a.m. – Boys Division II Consolations Round 2

12:10 p.m. – Boys Division I Championship Quarterfinals

12:50 p.m. – Girls Championship Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m. – Boys Division I Consolations Round 2

2:10 p.m. – Girls Consolations Round 2

5:30 p.m. – Session 3, Championship Semifinals and Consolation Quarterfinals

5:30 p.m. – Girls Championship Semifinals

5:30 p.m. – Boys Division I Championship Semifinals

5:30 p.m. – Boys Division II Championship Semifinals

5:30 p.m. – Boys Division III Championship Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – Girls Consolation Quarterfinals

7:25 p.m. – Boys Division I Consolation Quarterfinals

7:25 p.m. – Boys Division II Consolation Quarterfinals

7:25 p.m. – Boys Division III Consolation Quarterfinals