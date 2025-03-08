Robin Gineman (1954 – 2025)

(1973 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Robin Renee Gineman, 70, of Rockville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025, at his residence. He was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Bryan to the late James Gineman and Corey Kline Gineman.

He was a 1973 graduate of Edgerton High School and went on to become a successful business owner and construction contractor.

Robin was known for his tireless work ethic, his artistic talent and his passion for building and creating with the finest craftsmanship.

On April 18, 1992, Robin married Judith McCarty Gineman, with whom he shared 32 wonderful years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; and his three children, Christie (Eric) Thein of Buffalo, New York; Ian Gineman of Edgerton; and Melissa (Jamie Toole) Gaynor of West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren, Andrew and Austin Thein and Brian, Evan, Ava, Ana, Melody, Mavin, and Masen Gineman. Robin also leaves behind his sister, Angie Gineman of Defiance; and his brother, James (Margo) Gineman of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his son, Marjoe Gineman, on April 18, 2010, as well as his brothers, Mark and Greg Gineman.

Robin’s legacy is one of generosity and creativity. He was always eager to lend a helping hand to his neighbors, build something special for his family or bring joy through his imaginative projects like zip lines, treehouses and his log cabin home. He had a passion for decorating and a special bond with his cherished dog, Francis.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard St., Rockville, Indiana, with Pastor Steve Blaydes Jr officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton, with his son.

Memorial contributions, if friends so desire, may be made to the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society, PO Box 293, Newport, Indiana 47966 or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.