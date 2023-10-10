OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 8)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek8.pdf

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (7-0) 20.4365, 2. Cle. Glenville (5-2) 13.7176, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (6-2) 12.5375, 4. Shelby (6-2) 12.3875, 5. Caledonia River Valley (4-4) 10.5375, 6. Van Wert (5-3) 10.4375, 7. Galion (5-3) 10.3625, 8. Bellevue (3-5) 8.9577, 9. Wauseon (5-3) 8.7375, 10. Napoleon (4-4) 8.15, 11. Oberlin Firelands (4-4) 8.05, 12. Bryan (5-3) 7.6625, 13. Lima Bath (4-4) 6.075, 14. St. Marys Memorial (4-4) 6.0, 15. Cle. Central Cath. (3-5) 5.1403, 16. Vermilion (3-5) 4.8, 17. Elyria Cath. (2-6) 3.7487, 18. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 3.725, 19. Kenton (2-6) 3.0875, 20. Fostoria (2-6) 2.8125

DIVISION V REGION 18

1. Liberty Center (8-0) 19.125, 2. Milan Edison (7-1) 15.6547, 3. Oak Harbor (8-0) 15.475, 4. Archbold (7-1) 14.05, 5. Coldwater (8-0) 13.4625, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 12.925, 7. Genoa Area (6-2) 12.6, 8. Huron (6-2) 11.3112, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 10.55, 10. Marion Pleasant (5-3) 8.9125, 11. Marengo Highland (4-4) 7.575, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-3) 6.4875, 13. Spencerville (3-5) 5.425, 14. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.4, 15. Port Clinton (3-5) 4.2625, 16. Richwood North Union (3-5) 4.0375, 17. Willard (4-4) 3.6812, 18. Delta (3-5) 2.975, 19. Bloomdale Elmwood (2-6) 2.7557, 20. Tontogany Otsego (2-6) 2.6125

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Bluffton (8-0) 14.9625, 2. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 13.298, 3. Columbus Grove (6-2) 12.3875, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1696, 5. Carey (6-2) 10.1357, 6. Tinora (5-3) 9.65, 7. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 9.2028, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 9.0871, 9. Sullivan Black River (6-2) 7.0026, 10. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.15, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-4) 6.0164, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.4375, 13. Ashland Crestview (3-5) 4.625, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-5) 4.4918, 15. Castalia Margaretta (4-4) 4.2219, 16. Paulding (5-3) 3.9875, 17. Wayne Trace (4-4) 3.825, 18. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-5) 2.7891, 19. Van Buren (2-6) 2.7375, 20. Evergreen (2-6) 2.45

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Patrick Henry (7-1) 14.8125, 2. Tiffin Calvert (7-0) 14.1032, 3. McComb (7-1) 13.575, 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) 13.3939, 5. Antwerp (7-1) 12.4625, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (8-0) 11.7125, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 10.3875, 8. Leipsic (6-2) 10.0, 9. Ayersville (6-2) 9.975, 10. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 9.8651, 11. North Central (7-1) 9.3329, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-2) 8.6875, 13. Edon (6-2) 8.5268, 14. Arlington (5-3) 8.4, 15. Gibsonburg (4-4) 7.517, 16. Montpelier (6-2) 7.2003, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (6-2) 7.175, 18. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.775, 19. Morral Ridgedale (5-3) 4.2875, 20. Ada (3-5) 4.1625