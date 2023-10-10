Pulaski Garden Club Learns About Dried Flowers & Using Natural Dyes

Guest speakers, a Silent Plant Auction, a Garden Photo Contest and Decorated Pumpkin Roll Call were some of the activities the 21 members enjoyed at the October 3 meeting.

Sisters and owners of Silver & Vine Gift shop located in Bryan were guest speakers. Lydia Kleinhen shared beautiful pictures and shadow boxes with dried flower arrangements. She said the biggest concern is mold developing.

She suggested using a flower press or a stack of books to press your flowers until completely dry. She shared the types of flowers to use and to let dry for approximately three weeks. If flowers are sticking to the paper, they are not ready and many more tips on drying.

Drew Kleinhen spoke about her work with natural and regular dyes, jewelry, and textiles. The color of her dyes, mostly natural, were amazing using avocado pits (for great pink tones) or onion skins with natural fibers, like 100% silk and wool, cotton is not as good.

She must clean the fabric so it will accept the dyes. Dyes come from pinecones, larkspur, delphinium, maple leaves, and beetles to name a few. She experiments with colors and designs. She also sets stones on base metal for her jewelry creations.

During a break everyone bid on the huge supply of plants and plant supplies brought in for the silent auction.

Members also voted on their favorite in a photo contest organized by Carol Wheeler. Those winning the categories were My Garden – Regina Partee, Bryan; Garden Structures – Judy Shilling, Bryan; Water, Water Everywhere – Peggy Miller, West Unity; Critters In The Garden – Carol Wheeler, Bryan And Portable Magic – Carol Wheeler.

The succulent of the month is Crassula, a plant presented by Michelle O’Dell. This is a common houseplant called Jade plant or also referred to as a friendship, money or a silver dollar plant and is just one of about 300 in a diverse genus.

These are native to southern Africa, of which some use roots for food, grated and cooked, eaten with thick milk and they use the leaves for medicinal purposes. This is an easy-to-grow succulent that stores water in its leaves, stems, and roots.

The plant grows well in the restricted root space of containers, slow growing, likes warm, dry conditions and tolerates neglect.

It does best with four or more hours of direct sunlight and should be repotted every two to three years, should be fertilized every two months, pruned to keep compact and growing vigorously.

During the business portion of the meeting, Secretary Connie Simmons read the minutes from the last meeting and Treasurer Kay Beck gave her report.

The OAGC Region 1 Planning Committee met on October 5th in Wauseon and three members attended.

The Fall OAGC Region 1 meeting will be November 2, in Bowling Green, Ohio and will include programs on Birds and Raising Roses. Fifteen members have signed up to attend.

As a community service, club members will clean the flower beds at the fairgrounds and paint the Hydrangeas when there is a killing frost. The door prize was brought by Joyce Mocherman and was won by Rozetta Luke.

Refreshments were served by Judy Shilling and Carol Wheeler. The next meeting will be Guest Night on November 7th at 6:30 p.m. at the Pulaski U.M. Church, anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Speaker for the meeting will be Michelle Kleinhen and she will be speaking on the Plants of the Bible.