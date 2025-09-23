OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 6)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official football computer ratings on Tuesday. The weekly ratings report will be released each Tuesday for the remainer of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. The top 16 schools in each region are listed below.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). This week’s full report showing all 708 schools that play 11-man football this season is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2025/20250923Harbin.pdf

The OHSAA football website is at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football and includes statewide schedules and playoff information, MaxPreps rankings and stat leaders, OPSMA Weekly Notebooks and Spectrum broadcast information.

DIVISION V

REGION 18 – 1. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.4, 2. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.3, 3. Wooster Triway (4-1) 7.9929, 4. Genoa Area (4-1) 7.35, 5. Fredericktown (4-1) 7.1, 6. Milan Edison (4-1) 6.8, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-2) 6.7414, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-0) 5.8, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.55, 10. Fairview Park Fairview (3-2) 5.2, 11. LaGrange Keystone (3-2) 3.95, 12. Delta (3-2) 3.8, 13. Northwood (2-3) 3.55, 14. Port Clinton (3-2) 3.4071, 15. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-3) 2.25

DIVISION VI

REGION 22 – 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 9.35, 2. Archbold (4-1) 8.7, 3. Bluffton (5-0) 8.35, 4. Woodmore (5-0) 7.3, 5. Castalia Margaretta (4-1) 6.85, 6. Fairview (5-0) 6.65, 7. Patrick Henry (5-0) 6.05, 8. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 5.75, 9. Evergreen (4-1) 5.1, 10. Paulding (5-0) 5.05, 11. Attica Seneca East (3-2) 5, 12t. Carey (2-3) 3.8, 12t. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 3.8, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-2) 3.7, 15. Huron (2-3) 2.2, 16. Wayne Trace (1-4) 2.1

DIVISION VII

REGION 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (5-0) 7.4, 2. Leipsic (5-0) 7.1, 3. Edgerton (4-1) 6.55, 4. North Baltimore (5-0) 6.1, 5t. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.3, 5t. Arlington (4-1) 5.3, 5t. Sycamore Mohawk (4-1) 5.3, 8. Edon (4-1) 4.9388, 9. McComb (3-2) 4.7, 10. Gibsonburg (3-2) 4.55, 11. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-2) 4.1, 12. Tiffin Calvert (2-3) 3.7, 13. Montpelier (3-2) 3.6796, 14. Ada (3-2) 3.6, 15. Waynesfield-Goshen (2-3) 3.25, 16. Tol. Christian (2-3) 2.65