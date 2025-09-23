Stryker Police Arrest Man After Vehicle Theft & Shoplifting

PRESS RELEASE – On Monday, September 22nd, 2025, the Stryker Police arrested Keith Filson, 42, of Lima, Ohio, on theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officers were notified of a blue Dodge minivan used in an attempted theft in the Village of West Unity. Officers found that the minivan had been stolen from a business in the Village of Stryker, before the company realized it.

The vehicle was entered into NCIC and was later recovered by the Bryan Police Department in the City of Bryan. Mr. Filson was still in possession of the vehicle and was arrested.

Officers were able to link Mr. Filson to another theft that had occurred at 6:00 a.m. at a business in the Village of Stryker.

Mr. Filson was held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on his charges.

The Stryker Police Department would also like to thank the West Unity Police Department and the Bryan City Police Department for their assistance.