Highway Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Involving Three Commercial Vehicles On I-75

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating an injury crash involving three commercial vehicles.

The crash occurred on September 23, at approximately 6:37 a.m., on southbound Interstate 75 near the 185 milepost in Center Township, Wood County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner tractor-trailer combination was stopped on the shoulder when it was struck by an International tractor-trailer combination, operated by Martell A. Tucker, 37, Detroit, that drove off the roadway.

After impact, the International crossed the southbound lanes, where it struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination, operated by Cesar Hermosillo, 33, Detroit, before it overturned.

The driver of the Freightliner, David F. Beckette, 60, Kingsville, Ontario, was standing on the shoulder when his vehicle was struck.

Beckette sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Wood County Hospital. Tucker sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center. Hermosillo was not injured.

Lanes were restricted following the crash while the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.

The OSHP was assisted on scene by Middleton Township Fire Department, Perrysburg Township Fire Department, Wright Tire & Auto, Pat & Son Towing & Recovery, and Ohio Department of Transportation. This incident remains under investigation.