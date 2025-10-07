OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 8)

PRESS RELEASE -The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official football computer ratings on Tuesday. The weekly ratings report is released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. The top 16 schools in each region are listed below.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). This week’s full report showing all 708 schools that play 11-man football this season is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2025/20251007Harbin.pdf

The OHSAA football website is at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football and includes statewide schedules and playoff information, MaxPreps rankings and stat leaders, OPSMA Weekly Notebooks and Spectrum broadcast information.

DIVISION V

REGION 18 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.6071, 2. Genoa Area (6-1) 13.4143, 3. Wooster Triway (6-1) 12.5354, 4. Fredericktown (6-1) 10.7929, 5. Milan Edison (5-2) 10.1571, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-0) 9.8071, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 9.4714, 8. Fairview Park Fairview (5-2) 9.0938, 9. Oak Harbor (5-2) 8.3857, 10. Creston Norwayne (5-2) 8.0714, 11. LaGrange Keystone (5-2) 6.9714, 12. Port Clinton (4-3) 5.7237, 13. Tontogany Otsego (3-4) 5.2714, 14. Delta (4-3) 4.9786, 15. Northwood (3-4) 4.8, 16. Utica (3-4) 3.6643

DIVISION VI

REGION 22 – 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-1) 12.7786, 2. Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 12.1643, 3. Archbold (6-1) 11.7857, 4. Paulding (7-0) 10.6071, 5. Bluffton (6-1) 10.5143, 6. Patrick Henry (6-1) 8.7643, 7. Fairview (6-1) 8.7143, 8. Attica Seneca East (4-3) 7.7571, 9. Elmore Woodmore (5-2) 7.4071, 10. Carey (4-3) 6.6571, 11. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 6.4857, 12. Evergreen (5-2) 6.2929, 13. Kansas Lakota (4-3) 5.1143, 14. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 5.0143, 15. Huron (3-4) 4.6143, 16. Van Buren (4-3) 4.0143

DIVISION VII