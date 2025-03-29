Olivet Lutheran Church To Present “Calvary’s Love” An Easter Cantata

PRESS RELEASE – The Olivet Lutheran Choir of Olivet Lutheran Church will present Lloyd Larson and Jay Rouse’s “Calvary’s Love” on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio. This Easter Cantata will be conducted by Dr. Stephen Hodge and accompanied by Ms. Sarah Lewis.

On our journey to the cross, we are inspired by the message of God’s sacrifice and love through Jesus. God’s word reminds us that Jesus “…made Himself nothing, taking the nature of a servant, and being made in human likeness. He humbled himself and became obedient to death, even death on a cross.”

His death and resurrection are the cornerstone of our faith. In His victory over death, we receive the gift of love and live as people of hope. This performance is a free gift to the community.

Conductor Dr. Stephen Hodge has a long history with Olivet as the Adult Choir Director. Dr. Hodge was formerly a Professor of Music at the University of Toledo and Director of Choral Activities.

For Dr. Hodge, this cantata expresses in music, the sacrifice and triumph of Christ’s love: “”Calvary’s Love’ juxtaposes the joyful, sorrowful, and finally the triumphal empathies that Christians relate to from the last week of Jesus’ earthly life.

Composers Lloyd Larson and Jay Rouse have aptly expressed their musical prowess and strong sense of Christian conviction into this forty-minute work. Join us as we walk with Jesus to His crucifixion”

For media access, please contact Sara Martin at communications@olivetsylvania.org. For more information on Olivet Lutheran Church of Sylvania, visit olivetsylvania.org.