Wauseon Rotary Reverse Raffle Promises Evening Of Fun & Entertainment

PRESS RELEASE – Mark your calendars for an exciting evening of music, food, and prizes at the Rotary Reverse Raffle, featuring the lively sounds of Renegade Lemonade.

This highly anticipated event will take place on April 12, 2025, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building.

The doors open at 4:00 PM, with the drawing starting at 6:00 PM. Guests can enjoy an unforgettable night with tickets priced at just $60. With only 300 tickets available, this exclusive event is expected to sell out quickly.

What’s Included:

•Live Entertainment: Renegade Lemonade will take the stage to deliver an energetic performance that will have everyone on their feet.

•Reverse Raffle: Participate in the thrilling reverse raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

•Food and Drinks: Each ticket includes four drink tickets, desserts, and pizza to cap off the evening.

•Food Trucks: A variety of food trucks will be available starting at 4:00 PM, offering dinner options for purchase.

This event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from the Rotary Reverse Raffle will benefit local community projects and initiatives, furthering the Rotary’s mission of service above self.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this memorable evening. Secure your tickets today and get ready to enjoy great music, delicious food, and a chance to win big!

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact your local Rotary Club or visit their official website.