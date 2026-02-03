One Dead, Two Injured In Lucas County Intersection Collision

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 2, 2026, at approximately 2:58 p.m. The crash occurred on Bailey Road at Jeffers Road in Providence Township, Lucas County.

Edward A. Williams, age 68, of St. George, Utah, was operating a 2014 Ford Escape eastbound on Bailey Road when he stopped for the stop sign at Jeffers Road.

Susan L. Witte, age 39, of Whitehouse, Ohio, was operating a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on Jeffers Road approaching the Bailey Road intersection.

Mr. Williams failed to yield when he proceeded to pull forward from the stop sign while entering the intersection. Mr. Williams was then struck by Ms. Witte, and both vehicles went off the northeast side of the roadway.

Betty J. Manwarren, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, was a rear passenger in Mr. Williams’ vehicle. She was transported by ground ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

A front passenger in Mr. Williams’ vehicle, Virgie P. Williams, age 60, of St. George, Utah, was taken by ground ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with critical injuries. Mr. Williams was also taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Ms. Witte was treated on the scene for minor injuries. All occupants were wearing their safety belts, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Township Fire and EMS, Whitehouse Fire and EMS, Monclova Township Fire and EMS, Bubba’s Towing, and VJ’s Towing.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be extra vigilant while driving through intersections, and to be cautious of approaching traffic.