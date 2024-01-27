Open Registration Now Underway At Saint Patrick Catholic School

Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2024-2025 school year for Preschool 3-year-olds, Preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and Kindergarten through Grade 6!

Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for qualified applicants.

Visit our website: stpatbryan.net, Facebook: Saint Patrick Catholic School or email the Principal, Mrs. Tracy Koenig at tkoenig@saintpatrickschoolbryan.org. Everyone is welcome.