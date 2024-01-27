Vehicle Miles Traveled On Ohio Turnpike Sets Record In 2023; E-ZPass Use Increases

BEREA, Ohio (Jan. 26, 2024) – The Ohio Turnpike’s passenger car and commercial truck customers traveled a record 3,131,669,772 miles, up 2.2% in 2023 compared to 3,063,794,240 miles in 2023.

Separately, passenger car customers traveled 1,936,873,837 miles, up 5.2% in 2023 compared to 1,841,860,120 miles in 2022; and commercial truck customers traveled 1,194,795,935 miles, down 2.2% from a record 1,221,934,120 miles traveled in 2022.

In 2023, the combined number of vehicle trips on the Ohio Turnpike was 50,722,769, up 2.3% compared to 49,567,827 trips in 2022.

Passenger car customers completed 38,165,196 trips, up 3.9% compared to 36,736,443 trips in 2022; and commercial truck customers completed 12,557,573 trips, down 2.1% compared to a record 12,831,384 trips in 2022.

In addition, E-ZPass use on the Ohio Turnpike continued to increase in 2023. Combined E-ZPass use by passenger car and commercial truck customers was 74.1%, up 0.7% compared to 73.6% 2022.

Separately, 64.5% of passenger car customers used E-ZPass, up 2.1% in 2023; and 89.6% of commercial truck customers used E-ZPass, up 0.4% in 2023.

E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles can save an average of about 33% on Ohio Turnpike tolls compared to customers who pay by cash or by credit card. E-ZPass toll rates are calculated and deducted electronically from prepaid account balances.