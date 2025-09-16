Operation Outfit & Swanton Valley Partner To Honor Local Veterans

PRESS RELEASE – Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will be welcoming Operation Outfit into their facility to honor local veterans at the end of this month.

Operation Outfit will be donating clothing and personal care items, through their mobile donation program, to veterans that are currently under care at the facility.

Swanton Valley is honoring the veterans as part of their Veterans Day recognition to express appreciation and gratitude for their veteran residents. The donation was made possible through the generosity of American Legion Post 479.

The “drop” will take place at 10am on Friday, September 26th, 2025 at: Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 401 W Airport Hwy, Swanton, Ohio