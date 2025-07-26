OSU Extension Office Of Fulton County Holding Food Preservation Workshops

PRESS RELEASE – Food preservation through canning is one of the oldest practices for Americans, dating back to the westward expansion movement.

Canning has evolved from feeding folks during wartime to empowering today’s gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce by reducing waste and capturing food at peak ripeness and extending their bounty.

Come learn how to preserve fruit by attending one of the Food Preservation Workshops: Jam Class-Cooked & Freezer, and Water Bath Canning-Pie Filling” presented by The Ohio State University Extension Office of Fulton County. Registration is required due to limited seating.

Jam Class: Cooked & Freezer will be held Friday August 8th, 2025, from 9:30am – 12:00pm and Water Bath Canning: Pie Filling will be held Thursday August 14th, 2025, from 5:30pm – 8:00pm.

Both workshops will be located at the OSU Extension Office of Fulton County, 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

These hands-on workshops will focus on the basics of canning fruit and are appropriate for people with all levels of experience, said Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences.

“We emphasize the science behind preservation,” Rupp said. “We want everyone who cans or freezes fresh fruits and vegetables to understand why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.”

These workshops will address:

-Basic food safety principles.

-Steps for properly canning fruits.

-Accessing resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU Extension, and other research-based food preservation information.

Registration information can be found at: www.go.osu.edu/augustfoodpreserve

PRESSURE GAUGE TESTING

Need your pressure canner gauge checked before you use it? “All pressure canner gauges except weighted gauges should be tested for accuracy each year,” Rupp said.

Gauge testing is available for $5 at the Fulton County OSU Extension office: 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon.

Call the office to make an appointment or gauges can be dropped off and picked up later. Questions to Melissa J. Rupp at rupp.26@osu.edu or by calling the office at 419-337-9210