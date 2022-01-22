OSU Extension To Offer February Farmer Education Series

Facebook

The Ohio State University Extension office in Fulton County will be hosting a February-March Farmer Education Series starting February 1st. Topics will range from direct marketing and soybean production to weather and small ruminants.

Meetings will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30-9 pm at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, OH 43567. These meetings will run from February 1st through March 1st, with an additional session on March 29.

You can attend one meeting or multiple. There is no cost to attend these programs. Here is a quick description of each night.

February 1st: Focus on direct marketing. Garth Ruff, OSU Extension Beef Specialist, will discuss production and direct marketing of local freezer beef.

The local farmers Valerie and Doug Kinsman will discuss how their small farm has been successful at using a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model to direct market local, farm-raised produce and other food items in Fulton County.

February 8th: As soybeans look to be a preferred crop in 2022, this night will focus on maximizing soybean yield this year. OSU’s new Soybean Pathologist, Dr. Horacio Nicora-Lopez will discuss soybean disease and cyst nematode management.

Extension Educator Eric Richer will review the 2021 eFields soybean trials with attendees. Two Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits will be offered.

February 15th: Building a Weather Resilient Farm: Aaron Wilson will review current weather trends that will impact your farm this year and beyond.

Thomas Van Wagner will give a picture tour of the Lenawee County, MI water recycling project and we will end with a discussion of other best management practices for water quality. Two CCA credits will be offered.

February 22nd: Intro to Grain Marketing: Dr. Seungki Lee, OSU Commodity Economist, will review the commodity market outlook and Allen County Extension Educator Clint Schroeder will discuss building a basic grain marketing plan.

Eric Richer will discuss cost of production at the farm and field level. Two CCA credits will be offered.

March 1st: Small Ruminant Nutrition: Brady Campbell, OSU’s Sheep & Goat Specialist, will discuss nutrition and herd health for small ruminants.

There will be a panel discussion that includes Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Leatherwood Acres Sheep Farm and United Producers (markets).

March 29th: Manure, TMDLs and Water Quality: OSU’s Ag Attorney Peggy Hall will discuss Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs), carbon sequestration programs and water quality litigation.

Eric Richer will lead a discussion on maximizing your manure use on your farm through in season application or composting. Two CCA credits will be offered.

Pre-registration for this event is requested and can be done at https://go.osu.edu/2022fms