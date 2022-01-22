2022 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador Applications Now Available

Facebook

Wauseon, OH – Do you have a dairy farm background, work on a dairy farm or have you taken a Junior Fair Dairy Project at the Fulton County Fair?

Would you enjoy the opportunity to develop speaking and leadership skills, meet new people and learn more about the dairy industry? If so, you will want to apply for the 2022 Fulton County Dairy Ambassador.

The applicant, male or female, must be single and 16 years of age and not older than 21 as of January 1, 2022. The Dairy Ambassador will receive a cash award of $250, a one-time $1000.00 scholarship toward a second year of college and will have an exciting and rewarding year promoting and representing the dairy industry.

The Dairy Ambassador will be asked to participate at various functions including the June Dairy Ice Cream Social and the Dairy Show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair. There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades.

The Dairy Ambassador will also write and record a radio spot for the local radio station(s) for June Dairy Month as well as be available for media interviews.

Applications for the 2022 Dairy Ambassador can be downloaded at the Fulton County Extension website https://fulton.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/youth-forms-and-applications or picked up at the Fulton County Extension Office at 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, OH 43567 or call 419-337-9210.

Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County Extension Office and postmarked no later than March 18, 2022.

Applicants will be interview judged and will be required to give a short speech at least 3 minutes in length on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the Dairy Association board meeting on April 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Extension Office, Wauseon, OH.