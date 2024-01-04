Oven Explosion At Archbold’s Frozen Specialties Inc. Injures Two

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

An oven explosion at Frozen Specialties Inc., located at 720 West Barre Road in Archbold, left two employees injured. Fire departments were paged out to the location at 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Archbold Fire Department Assistant Chief Kyle Brodbeck said that two FSI employees were injured in the incident.

One employee was transported to the Fulton County Health Center and another employee was treated on scene and released.

As for the fire itself, Brodbeck stated the inside of the oven itself was on fire, along with the ceiling tiles.

Other items were also affected and were smoldering and had to be addressed as well. The facility does use flour, but no cause was able to be determined at the time of the incident.

No issues were apparent with the facility’s natural gas or anhydrous ammonia usage and no structural issues were detected. Employees were sent home, and a cleanup crew was onsite.

The Archbold Fire Department was assisted by the Ridgeville Fire Department and Morenci Fire Department, with the Wauseon Fire Department providing an ambulance.