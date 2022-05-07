Oversized Loads To Make Their Way To North Star BlueScope Steel Near Delta

Facebook

The Fulton County Commissioners in conjunction with the Fulton County Engineer begun issuing permits for oversized loads related to movement of large tanks from Toledo to Messer Gas inside the North Star BlueScope Steel, LLC property.

This will consist of 5 loads beginning May 5th, 2022 through June 4th, 2022. Loads will travel 15 mph. Each load will produce road closures as it progresses through the permitted route. Ohio State Highway Patrol will be present with each load.

Please be aware and take caution if traveling this route during this time period.

Permitted Route:

Loads will travel State Route 2/Airport Highway to County Road 5-2; turning north on County Road 5-2 to County Road H; turning west on County Road H; and will travel to State Route 109; turning south on State Route 109 and travel to State Route 2/US20A; turning west traveling to Township Road 10; turning south on Township Road 10; travel to North Star BlueScope Steel, LLC. Click here for the map of the Fulton County haul route.

Load 1 Estimated Transportation Timeframe:

-Thursday, May 5th moving during the permitted time of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through Toledo, Ohio. Parking by 6 a.m. at either UT Scott Park Campus or Home Depot.

-Friday, May 6th no hauling will take place.

-Saturday, May 7th starting 8:00 a.m. transportation will resume and park at Johnson Trucking on State Route 2 west of Swanton.

-Sunday, May 8th starting 8:00 a.m. transportation will resume and end at North Star Bluescope, LLC. Estimated arrival late morning.

Load 2 Estimated Transportation Timeframe:

-TBD

Load 3 Estimated Transportation Timeframe:

-TBD

Load 4 Estimated Transportation Timeframe:

-TBD

Load 5 Estimated Transportation Timeframe:

-TBD