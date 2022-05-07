Swanton Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer

Facebook

A Swanton, Ohio woman was sentenced on May 5, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Heather Buckenmeyer, 34, previously pleaded guilty to Assault on a Peace Officer, Trespass and Obstructing Official Business.

She did knowingly enter the premises of another, and once caught by police she caused physical harm to a police officer by throwing glass at him, and also obstructed him in his official capacity to arrest her by locking her vehicle doors and not exiting the vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Buckenmeyer to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavior Program with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, have no firearms, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for a dual diagnosis, and complete any recommended treatment, and serve 30 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Buckenmeyer spending 6—12 months in prison for Assault on a Peace Office, and 30 days each in CCNO for Trespass and Obstructing Official Business. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another.