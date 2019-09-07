OVI Checkpoint Set For Tonight In Bryan

BRYAN – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Bryan Police Department and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM tonight on North Main Street in Bryan, Ohio, in Williams County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel Impaired.

