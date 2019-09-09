Sports Schedule For Monday, September 9th, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Benton @ Archbold 5pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm
Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 5pm
Evergreen @ Springfield 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Toledo Woodward 5pm
Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm
GIRLS GOLF
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Northwood @ Swanton 4:30pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty Center @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Lake 5:30pm
Ayersville @ Pettisville 5:30pm
