Sports Schedule For Monday, September 9th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 9, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Benton @ Archbold 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

Toledo Central Catholic @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Springfield 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Toledo Woodward 5pm

Toledo Start @ Wauseon 5pm

GIRLS GOLF

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Northwood @ Swanton 4:30pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Center @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Rossford @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Lake 5:30pm

Ayersville @ Pettisville 5:30pm

