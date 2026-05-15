Ohio State Highway Patrol Releases Results Of OVI Checkpoints In Lucas & Wood Counties

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released results from two OVI checkpoints conducted Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Northwest Ohio — one in Wood County and one in Lucas County. Across both checkpoints, troopers made contact with 867 drivers and identified one impaired motorist.

Front Street, Perrysburg

The Patrol, in partnership with the Perrysburg Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Front Street in Perrysburg from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. A total of 516 vehicles were checked. No vehicles were diverted.

State Route 2 Near Connecticut Boulevard, Springfield Township

The Patrol, in partnership with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the Holland Police Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint on State Route 2 near Connecticut Boulevard in Springfield Township from 9 p.m. to midnight. Troopers made contact with 351 drivers, and one was found to be impaired after three vehicles were diverted.

During the checkpoint, saturation patrols were also conducted to combat impaired-driver-related injury and fatal crashes. During the saturation patrols, 11 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations.

Safety Reminder

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to drive sober, to use designated drivers, and to call 911 or #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.

— Press Release

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