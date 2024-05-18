Owner Of Bryan Ford Speaks To Kiwanis Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFUTURE OF ELECTRIC CARS … The guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis meeting was Chip Wood, owner of Bryan Ford. Mr. Wood spoke about his start in the business that dates back to his teenage years when he got his first job in the automobile business at the age of 15. Mr. Wood’s presentation centered on the movement to hybrid and electric vehicles that is being pushed largely by environmental regulations and governmental pressures to transition away from fossil fuel energy sources. He spoke about the pros and cons of the current state of electric car technology noting that there was still a long way to go at this time. Pictured- (L) Kiwanian and program host, Paul Duggan and (R) Chip Wood.