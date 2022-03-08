(Paid Content) EDON SCHOOLS SPRING MUSICAL: “Grease” Turned Into Comedy

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

For anyone who has seen the movie “Grease” with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, this production called “Grease: School Version” truly was a unique version of the story.

There were some parts that slightly followed the original, but it focused more on being a good laugh for the audience.

Sandra D, played by Kendall Siebenaler did transform from a sweet innocent high school girl into quite a flirt at the end, and many of the songs were close to the originals.

The addition of two tall handsome angels (Jayden Craven and Drew Gallehue) with clear singing voices and an Angel in Training (Cassius Hulbert) later in the show, lent itself to a very different flavor.

The angels were spread out throughout the play, bringing extra moments of laughter with their antics and dances. Zander Kurtz did a great job with his part as Danny Zuko.

He may not be John Travolta but he did a great High School job with his acting. His sidekicks played by (exchange student) Paul Walterholter (Sonny), Joey Boyer (Kenickie), Carter Steinke (Doody) and Terran Dunbar (Roger) as well as nerdy Eugene, played by Ashton Price, were fun to watch and did great on their songs together.

The Pink Ladies, played by Jenna Dulle (Betty Rizzo), Desi Dunkle (Frenchy), Ahlia Peterson (Marty) and Jaycee Craven (Jan) along with Letter girl Patty Simcox played by Kally Randall, showed an excellent grasp of the 50’s in the acting of their parts.

The rest of the leads included Ashley Kaylor (Miss Lynch), Anne Hug (Cha-Cha Digregoriao), Jayden Craven (Vince Fontain) and Drew Gallehue (Johnny Casino).

The great group of students who made up the Ensemble were Allison Kaylor, Carlie Kiev’s, Olivia Mitchell, Kerrin Towers, Thomas Wehrenberg, Ethan Steinke, Landon Nofziger, McKenzie Main, Samantha Hake, Lloa Mountz, Megan Matthews, Jo Paepke, Mana Fukasawa, and Hope Siebenaler.

The plot was thin as the main focus went from song to song, with some of the soloists being the best sweet moments in the play.

“Freddy, My Love” sung by Marty who was played by Ahlia Peterson, “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” by Rizzo played by Jenna Dulle and “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Sandy (Kendall Siebenaler) were all musically pleasing.

Some of the group songs were also fun to hear, especially “We Go Together” sung by the whole cast.

The cast was made up of thirty one students all dressed in delightfully designed 1950’s costumes.

The boys had their hair greased back and the girls had ponytails and other 50’s hairstyles, and the set where they got to put on this play was excellent.

Kudos to all who helped to paint and build the set as it lent itself wonderfully to the era they portrayed.

Choreography was also a large part of the play with some group dances and some focused on individuals or couples.

Directed by Crystal Bowers and Lindsey Eckley, with Student Director Alyssa Adams, the Production Staff consisted of Tony Managua and Alyssa Adams on Sound; Skylar Osborn, Kyla Adkins and Sophia Voss on Lights; Alex Ogden as Stage Manager; Choreography done by Lindsey Eckley; Crystal Bowers as Vocal Music Director; Set Design by Hannah Everetts and class, Mrs. Eyster’s Art Students, Meghan Derek and Donovan Towers, Anthony Stevens and the Edon Custodial Staff, Crystal Bowers and WCCT, and the Randall Family; Kim Maag, Jamie Mitchell, Ashley Oberlin and Adelina Puenta on Hair and Makeup; and Costumes done by Kyla Adkins, Lindsey Eckley, Crystal Bowers, Melinda Robison, WCCT, and cast parents.

For some good chuckles, this musical was done well with a fun addition of the “car” made out of a golf cart, driven back and forth in front of the stage for certain scenes, and some delightful moments during the dances when quirky things were done…Eugene being held by his dance partners, and Sandy being given a stool to dance with Zuko, who was much taller, at the end of the play. All in all it was a good high school musical.

Rebecca can be reached at rebecca@thevillagereporter.com