(Paid Content) Fulton & Williams County November 2021 Unofficial General Election Results

Regional Issues

Proposed 0.7 mill Tax Levy (Renewal) Four County ADAMhs Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams County.

Fulton County – For the tax levy; 4,493 (65.83%). Against the tax levy; 2,332 (34.17%).

Williams County – For the tax levy; 4,437 (72.65%). Against the tax levy; 1,670 (27.35%).

Henry County – For the tax levy; 2,301 (64.26%). Against the tax levy; 1,280 (35.74%).

Defiance County – For the tax levy; 4,312 (72.94%). Against the tax levy; 1,600 (27.06%).

Fulton County – Villages/City

For Member of Council – Wauseon (Vote for 3) – Steve Schneider; 932 (35.56%). Harold Stickley; 832 (31.74%). Sarah Heising; 857 (32.70%).

For Member of Council – Fayette (Vote for 4) – Rodney E. Kessler; 136 (26.00%). Christopher P. Meeker; 116 (22.18%). Kim Priestap; 115 (21.99). Bryan Stambaugh; 156 (29.83%).

For Member of Council – Archbold (Vote for 3) – Vaughn Bentz; 360 (32.11%). Chad W. Kern; 375 (33.45%). Bradley Short; 386 (34.43%).

For Member of Council – Lyons (Vote for 4) – Mark Bryson; 61 (52.59%). Julie Fenicle; 55 (47.41%).

For Member of Council – Delta (Vote for 3) – Ashley Todd; 222 (43.96%). Michael Tanner; 199 (39.41%). Arthur Thomas (W); 33 (6.53%). Write-in; 28 (5.54%). Kyle Comers (W); 23 (4.55%).

For Member of Council – Metamora (Vote for 4) – Catherine Mossing; 85 (24.36%). Cynthia Pawlaczyk; 84 (24.07%). Karen A. Noward; 74 (21.20%). John M. Pupos; 53 (15.19%). Lynda Arquette; 53 (15.19%).

For Member of Council – Swanton (Vote for 4) – Mikey Disbrow; 335 (23.67%). Samantha Disbrow; 370 (26.15%). Derek Kania; 361 (25.51%). Patrick L. Messenger; 349 (24.66%).

Fulton County – Townships

For Township Trustee – Dover (Vote for 2) – Stephen M. Gustwiller; 241 (35.03%). Owen Borton; 182 (26.45%). Kevin Raker; 138 (20.06%). Jim Allan; 77 (11.19%). Chad Elling; 50 (7.27%).

For Township Trustee – Amboy (Vote for 2) – Jeffrey Simon; 280 (42.42%). Richard Raab; 191 (28.94%). Tony Bolger; 189 (28.64%).

For Township Trustee – Franklin (Vote for 2) – Robert L. Keiser; 54 (44.63%). Jack D. Rupp 67 (55.37%).

For Township Trustee – Chesterfield (Vote for 2) – James L. Stubbins; 80 (100.00%).

For Township Trustee – Fulton (Vote for 2) – Joe E. Gombash; 383 (60.31%). Bernard Wanner; 252 (39.69%).

For Township Trustee – Clinton (Vote for 2) – Rick Frey; 1,323 (49.53%). Ivan A. Hite; 1,348 (50.47%).

For Township Trustee – German (Vote for 2) – Jason A. Pursel; 607 (52.69%). AJ Short; 545 (47.31%).

For Township Trustee – Gorham (Vote for 2) – Brian E. Towers; 193 (26.44%). Jason J. Simon; 187 (25.62%). Dennis E. Miller; 128 (17.53%). Trevor Hibbard; 123 (16.85%). William G. McKinney; 99 (13.56%).

For Township Trustee – York (Vote for 2) – Robert Trowbridge; 332 (41.87%). Jeff Mazurowski; 282 (35.56%). Kevin R. Vandock; 179 (22.57%).

For Township Trustee – Pike (Vote for 2) – Theodore P. Howard; 136 (51.91%). Jack E. Wagner; 126 (48.09%).

For Township Trustee – Royalton (Vote for 2) – Jake Holland; 203 (42.38%). Ronald J. Lumbrezer; 200 (41.75%). Andrew Harris; 76 (15.87%).

For Township Trustee – Swancreek (Vote for 2) – Brian Meyer; 754 (33.90%). Rick Kazmierczak; 656 (29.50%). Marvin Green; 586 (26.35%). Lenny Mitchell; 228 (10.25%).

Lucas County Board of Elections

For Board Member – Lucas County Board of Elections (Vote for 3) – Jeff Bunck; 0 (0%). Joan Kuchcinski; 0 (0%).

Fulton County – Schools

For NWOESC District 2 (Vote for 1) – Christine M. Smallman (W); 0 (0%). Write-In; 131 (100.00%).

For NWOESC District 3 (Vote for 1) – Ross Stambaugh (W); 0 (0%). Write-In; 60 (100.00%).

For School Board Member – Archbold (Vote for 3) – Karen E. Beck; 488 (53.92%). Skeat Hug; 417 (46.08%).

For School Board Member -Archbold (Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1) – Tyson L. Stuckey; 533 (100.00%).

For School Board Member – Anthony Wayne (Vote for 2) – Robert Kimball, Jr; 0 (0%). Troy Lutz; 0 (0%). Kyle J. Miller; 0 (0%). Andrew Prine; 0 (0%). Andrew Teet; 0 (0%).

For School Board Member – Evergreen (Vote for 3) – Jason Miller; 592 (31.36%). Donald Smith; 565 (29.93%). Matt J. Vaculik; 731 (38.72%).

For School Board Member – Fayette (Vote for 2) – Jennifer K. Wagner; 305 (38.61%). Mathew U. Johnson; 246 (31.14%). Terry Kovar; 239 (30.25%).

For School Board Member – Liberty Center (Vote for 3) – Andrea Zacharias; 123 (27.95%). John Weaver; 112 (25.45%). Neal Carter; 104 (23.64%). Clark C. Myles; 101 (22.95%).

For School Board Member – Pike-Delta-York – No Valid Petition Filed

For School Board Member – Pike Delta- York (Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1) – Timothy Bower; 583 (100.00%).

For School Board Member – Pettisville (Vote for 3) – Justin Rufenacht; 341 (24.67%). Brent Hoylman; 327 (23.66%). Pam Skates; 263 (19.03%). A.J. Genter; 247 (17.87%). Todd Sterken; 204 (14.76%).

For School Board Member – Swanton (Vote for 3) – Steve A. Brehmer; 693 (35.29%). Kristina Oberheim; 682 (34.73%). John Schaller; 589 (29.99%).

For School Board Member – Wauseon (Vote for 3) – Curt Crew; 1,435 (35.11%). Amy L. Fisher; 1,363 (33.35%). Larry L. Zimmerman, Jr; 1,289 (31.54%).

Fulton County – Issues

Archbold 3.3 mills renewal COE – For the tax levy; 363 (74.23%). Against the tax levy; 126 (25.77%).

Lyons 0.5 mill renewal parks and rec – For the tax levy; 57 (66.28%). Against the tax levy; 29 (33.72%).

Amboy Twp. 1 mill replacement for fire – For the tax levy; 277 (76.52%). Against the tax levy; 85 (23.48%).

Fulton Twp. 1 mill additional for fire – For the tax levy; 290 (59.67%). Against the tax levy; 196 (40.33%).

Gorham Twp. 0.5 mill renewal cemetery – For the tax levy; 305 (78.61). Against the tax levy; 83 (21.39%).

Royalton 1.7 mills replacement for fire – For the tax levy; 219 (75.00%). Against the tax levy; 73 (25.00%).

York Twp. 1 mill replacement for roads – For the tax levy; 177 (61.89%). Against the tax levy; 109 (38.11%).

Pettisville LSD 2.5 mills additional permanent improvements – For the tax levy; 290 (56.42%). Against the tax levy; 224 (43.58%).

Swanton Library 1 mill renewal COE – For the tax levy; 830 (72.11%). Against the tax levy; 321 (27.89%).

Swanton LSD 3.4 mills subst. nec. repairs – For the tax levy; 649 (55.80%). Against the tax levy; 514 (44.20%).

Wauseon Library 1 mill renewal COE – For the tax levy; 1,397 (66.43%). Against the tax levy; 706 (33.57%).

Wauseon EVSD 2% Income COE and permanent improvements – For the tax levy; 874 (41.40%). Against the tax levy; 1,237 (58.60%).

Archbold Sunoco Sunday Sales – Yes; 126 (69.61%). No; 55 (30.39%).

Williams County – Municipalities

For Member of Council – Blakeslee (Vote for 4) – Cletus A. Radabaugh; 12 (66.67%). Rosemary Alexander; 6 (33.33%). No other valid petitions filed.

For Member of Council – Stryker (Vote for 4) – No valid petitions filed.

For Mayor – Bryan (Vote for 1) – Carrie M. Schlade; 807 (100.00%).

For Member of Council – Bryan (Ward 1) (Vote for 1) – Mary Leatherman; 125 (100.00%).

For Member of Council – Bryan (Ward 2) (Vote for 1) – Richard Hupe; 125 (100.00%).

For Member of Council – Bryan (Ward 3) (Vote for 1) – Feroen John Betts; 424 (100.00%).

For Board of Public Affairs – Bryan (Vote for 3) – Karen Ford; 702 (32.88%). Richard Long; 695 (32.55%). Jim Salsbury; 738 (34.57%).

For Member of Council – Edgerton (Vote for 4) – Thomas Karnes; 281 (26.41%). Jason Gruver; 260 (24.44%). Sharon L. Blinzler; 227 (21.33%). Pamela S. Wampler; 186 (17.48%). Jeffrey Childress; 110 (10.34%).

For Member of Council – Edon (Vote for 4) – Lee Lawrence; 109 (24.17%). Austin Thiel; 97 (21.51%). David Loughborough; 86 (19.07%). Daniel W. Ankney; 82 (18.18%). Michael Lirot; 77 (17.07%).

For Mayor – Holiday City (Vote for 1) – Pamela K. Clark; 8 (100.00%).

For Member of Council – Holiday City (Vote for 4) – Shawn Clark; 8 (30.77%). Jodie L. Faunce; 9 (34.62%). Chelsea R. Funk; 9 (34.62%). No other valid petition filed.

For Member of Council – Montpelier (Vote for 3) – Melissa R. Ewers; 223 (46.17%). Kevin B. Motter; 239 (49.48%). Heather Freese (W); 21 (4.35%).

For Member of Council – Pioneer (Vote for 4) – Randy L. Cochran; 231 (27.70%). Traci Filson; 177 (21.22%). Benjamin Fiser; 240 (28.78%). Trever West; 186 (22.30%).

For Member of Council -West Unity (Vote for 4) – Terri Marie Lebowsky; 145 (26.70%). Steve Marvin; 149 (27.44%). Nathaniel Massie; 119 (21.92%). David Short; 130 (23.94%).

Williams County – Townships

For Township Trustee – Brady (Vote for 2) – Jim Eisel; 220 (45.17%). Tim Nofziger; 267 (54.83%).

For Township Trustee – Jefferson (Vote for 2) – Austin Poynter; 174 (50.00%). Michael R. Sammons; 174 (50.00%).

For Township Trustee – Bridgewater (Vote for 2) – Brandon Hinkle; 288 (56.47%). Austin Rummel; 222 (43.53%).

For Township Trustee – Center (Vote for 2) – Ryan W. Muehlfeld; 481 (42.64%). Jeffrey K. Burkholder; 347 (30.76%). Jim L. Saul; 300 (26.60%).

For Township Trustee – Florence (Vote for 2) – Donald Imm; 231 (43.75%). Mark P. Trausch; 297 (56.25%).

For Township Trustee – Millcreek (Vote for 2) – Del Kuney; 78 (46.99%). Donald Kunkle; 88 (53.01%).

For Township Trustee – Northwest (Vote for 2) – Robert Kissinger II; 142 (34.63%). Paul L. Green Jr; 137 (33.41%). Duane Forest Reamer; 131 (31.95%).

For Township Trustee – Pulaski (Vote for 2) – Tom L. Saul; 224 (37.65%). Scott Noble; 133 (22.35%). Brad Louys; 133 (22.35%). James Ken Epling; 105 (17.65%).

For Township Trustee – Springfield (Vote for 2) – Rusty L. Goebel; 268 (53.39%). Steve Planson; 234 (46.61%).

For Township Trustee – St. Joseph (Vote for 2) – Roger Muehlfeld; 290 (27.94%). Richard Moffett; 267 (25.72%). Kip Pahl; 251 (24.18%). Cade LaLonde; 230 (22.16%).

For Township Trustee – Superior (Vote for 2) – Michael Trausch; 222 (44.40%). Dave Apple; 177 (35.40%). Brandon C. Eitniear; 101 (20.20%).

For Township Trustee – Madison (Vote for 2) – Mark R. Schmucker; 185 (43.43%). Rodney D. Baker Sr; 131 (30.75%). Colt Fackler; 110 (25.82%).

Williams County – Schools

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center District 8 (Vote for 1) – No valid petition filed; 163 (100.00%).

For School Board Member – Bryan (Vote for 3) – Scott G. Benedict; 1,225 (30.90%). Debra S. Opdycke; 1,289 (32.51%). Michael Stockman; 1,451 (36.60%).

For School Board Member – Central Local (Vote for 3) – Kristi Kimpel; 31 (29.52%). Jeff Timbrook; 30 (28.57%). Dave Karlstadt; 26 (24.76%). Austin Imm; 18 (17.14%).

For School Board Member – Edgerton (Vote for 3) – Amanda J. Giesige; 442 (26.12%). Christina K. Herman; 437 (25.83%). Nick Hug; 414 (24.47%). Colette Schroeder; 399 (23.58%).

For School Board Member – Edon (Vote for 3) (Full term commencing 01/01/2022) – Ashley Reed; 370 (33.61%). Jamie Schaffter; 335 (30.43%). David Wehrle; 396 (35.97%).

For School Board Member – Edon (Vote for 1) (Unexpired term ending 12/31/2023) – Patty Eicher; 422 (100.00%).

For School Board Member – Millcreek-West Unity (Vote for 3) – David A. Chester; 315 (35.04%). Randy Mahlman; 281 (31.26%). Brian Wieland; 303 (33.70%).

For School Board Member – Montpelier (Vote for 3) – Dunne Gambler; 326 (26.53%). Patti Rockey; 445 (36.21%). Nate Rose; 458 (37.27%).

For School Board Member – North Central (Vote for 3) – Timothy N. Livengood; 626 (23.45%). Kati Burt; 603 (22.58%). Charles L. Haynes; 522 (19.55%). Homer L. Hendricks 476 (17.83%). Jason Bailey; 443 (16.59%).

For School Board Member – Stryker (Vote for 3) – Emily Clemens; 295 (37.87%). Jason Leupp; 256 (32.86%). Sharon VonSeggern; 228 (29.27%).

Williams County – Issues

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Williams County – For the Tax Levy; 4,710 (76.76%). Against the Tax Levy; 1,426 (23.24%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Williams County Public Library – For the Tax Levy; 4,072 (74.54%). Against the Tax Levy; 1,391 (25.46%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Bridgewater Township – For the Tax Levy; 309 (77.83%). Against the Tax Levy; 88 (22.17%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Brady Township – For the Tax Levy; 282 (84.68%). Against the Tax Levy; 51 (15.32%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Florence Township & Edon Village – For the Tax Levy; 302 (82.07%). Against the Tax Levy; 66 (17.93%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Stryker Local School District – For the Tax Levy; 256 (64.32%). Against the Tax Levy; 142 (35.68%).

Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute) Bryan City School District – For the Tax Levy; 1,086 (50.87%). Against the Tax Levy; 1,049 (49.13%).

Proposed Zoning Plan Pulaski Township – Yes; 224 (59.89%). No; 150 (40.11%).

Local Liquor Option (By Petition) Bridgewater Township – Yes; 323 (80.55%). No; 78 (19.45%).

Local Liquor Option (By Petition) Bridgewater Township – Yes; 342 (85.50%). No; 58 (14.50%).