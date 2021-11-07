Celebrate The Christmas Season At The 1920s Holidays On Main Street Event At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – Families are invited to enjoy a roaring good time at the 1920s Holidays on Main Street event at Sauder Village.

On Saturday, November 27, December 4 and 11 from 6-9 p.m., Sauder Village will be decking the halls of Main Street with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20 foot Christmas tree to ring in the start of the Christmas season.

“Sauder Village is a great place for families to make history together during the holiday season,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“During our popular 1920s Holidays on Main Street event, families are invited to come together to connect, walk through time, and create special memories while experiencing Christmas in Ohio 100 years ago.”

Guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store, and other shops. There will be free train and trolley rides (weather permitting), and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck.

Enjoy watching a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery, and experiencing a 1920s Christmas at the Grime Home and the District 16 School. The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts, and other tasty treats for sale.

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, homemade rolls, and many delicious menu options – the Barn Restaurant is a great place to gather with family over the holidays.

The Sauder Village Gift Shop remains open year ‘round and will be open during the evening for this special Christmas event. Guests may also want to consider making it a weekend get-away with an overnight stay at the Sauder Heritage Inn with the 1920s Holidays on Main Street Package!

Space is limited and pre-registration is required for this new holiday event at Sauder Village. Admission Tickets are $12 for adults and $8.00 for Sauder Village Members and students ages 6-16.

Children 5 and under are free and there is always free parking at Sauder Village. For additional details, answers to frequently asked questions, and online registration visit the event page at https://saudervillage.org/1920sHoliday

Make the heartwarming 1920s holiday activities at Sauder Village a memorable part of your Christmas season! Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

The Historic Village is open seasonally and for special events. The Doughbox Bakery, Barn Restaurant, Sauder Heritage Inn, Retails Shops, and banquet facilities are open year ‘round.

Hours of operation, event and class information, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website. For more information call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org