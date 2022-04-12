(Paid Content) High School Sports Roundup For April 11th, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON … Dylan Bass swings at a pitch in the Bulldogs non-league game versus Hilltop. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

BASEBALL

Edgerton 4 Hilltop 2

EDGERTON – Cole Meyer had a two-run single in the third to propel the Bulldogs to their first win of the season 4-2 over Hilltop.

Raace Haynes smacked two hits for the Cadets and Ian Hoffman drove in both Hilltop runs.

HILLTOP 010 001 0 – 2 6 1

EDGERTON 013 000 x – 4 5 3

Records: Hilltop 1-4, Edgerton 1-3

WINNING PITCHER: Swank (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Hoffman (6 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Hilltop) Haynes-single, double; Hoffman-double 2 RBIs; (Edgerton) Meyer-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bass-double

Bryan 14 Swanton 4 (6 innings)

BRYAN – Swanton grabbed a 4-3 lead after three frames before the Golden Bears scored three in the fourth and exploded for eight runs in the sixth to close out the win.

Mikey Wolff got the win on the hill for Bryan along with going 2-4 and knocking in four runs. Kaden Curtis paced Swanton with a single and two RBIs.

SWANTON 004 000 – 4 3 3

BRYAN 030 308 – 14 8 3

Records: Swanton 3-1 (0-1 NWOAL), Bryan 3-3 (1-0 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Wolff (4 innings, 1 hit, 4 runs, 0 earned, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Psurny

LOSING PITCHER: Smigelski (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Lemon, O’Shea, Eitniear

LEADING HITTERS: (Swanton) Curtis-single, 2 RBIs; (Bryan) Brown-double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wolff-single, double, 4 RBIs; Watson-double, 2 RBIs; Huard- 2 runs, 2 singles, 2 RBIs

Montpelier 11 Paulding 9

MONTPELIER – The Locos fought back from down 6-2 to take an 11-8 lead after six innings and held on for an 11-9 non-league win.

Jaxon Richmond was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with three RBIs and Easten Richmond recorded a single and two RBIs.

PAULDING 420 002 1 – 9 5 1

MONTPELIER 112 403 x – 11 10 1

Records: Paulding 1-3-1, Montpelier 4-2

WINNING PITCHER: Thorp (3.1 innings, 0 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks) OTHER: G. Girrell, E. Richmond

LOSING PITCHER: Beckman (0.1 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks) OTHER: Johanns, Jones

LEADING HITTERS: (Paulding) Foltz-single, 2 RBIs; (Montpelier) J. Richmond-2 runs, 1 triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Zyjewski-double, 2 runs; Fackler-double, RBI; E. Richmond-single, 2 RBIs

North Central 11 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)

PETTISVILLE – The Eagles did their damage on offense in the first four innings and Sam Moore tossed a one-hitter in an 11-0 non-league win over the Blackbirds.

Cohen Meyers had a 1-3 day with three runs driven in and Colton Hicks added a 2-2 effort with 2 RBIs.

N. CENTRAL 224 30 – 11 9 0

PETTISVILLE 000 00 – 0 1 3

Records: Pettisville 0-4, North Central 4-0

WINNING PITCHER: Moore (5 innings, 1 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Basselman (3 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks) OTHER: Warner, Rupp, Elliot

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Hicks-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Meyers-single, 3 RBIs; Wheeler-double; (P’ville) Norr-single

Tinora 16 Edon 5 (5 innings)

TINORA – Edon got off to a hot start thanks to a three-run homer in the first inning by Gannon Ripke to take a 4-0 lead after their first at-bat.

It was all Rams after that as they capitalized off multiple Bomber fielding errors to score 16 runs in the first two innings to get the win in five innings.

EDON 400 10 – 5 2 8

TINORA 6(10)0 0x – 16 6 3

Records: Edon 2-2, Tinora 3-0

WINNING PITCHER: Commisso (3 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Prince (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 9 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks) OTHER: Steinke

LEADING HITTERS: (Edon) Ripke HR, 3 RBIs; (Tinora) Commisso-3 runs, double, single, 3 RBIs; Wolfrum-3 runs, double, single, 3 RBIs

SOFTBALL

Edgerton 7 North Central 2

EDGERTON – Edgerton pulled away with five runs over the last three innings to defeat North Central 7-2 in non-league softball.

Lola Giesige went 2-4 with two RBIs to lead Edgerton and Noelle Ritter added a double and knocked in a pair of runs.

N. CENTRAL 002 000 0 – 2 4 3

EDGERTON 020 113 x – 7 11 2

Records: N. Central 1-4, Edgerton 1-4

WINNING PITCHER: Sleesman (7 innings, 2 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Stewart (5.1 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS (NC) Fidler-double; Sutton-single, RBI; (Edgerton) Cape-2 doubles; Ritter-double, 2 RBIs; Cox-double; Giesige-2 singles, 2 RBIs

Edon 15 Pettisville 3 (5 innings)

EDON –The Bombers collected 16 hits including a home run from Meghan Derck as they opened BBC play with a run rule win over Pettisville.

Emma Howard added a 3-4 night with two doubles and knocked in three runs.

PETTISVILLE 100 02 – 3 10 3

EDON 285 0x – 15 16 3

Records: Pettisville 1-2 (0-2 BBC), Edon 1-3 (1-1 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: Wofford (5 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts)

LOSING PITCHER: Rochefort (4 innings, 16 hits, 15 runs, 10 earned, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (P’ville) King-2 singles; Richer-2 singles, RBI; Rochefort-2 singles, RBI; (Edon) Howard-single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; M. Derck-HR, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Craven-triple, RBI; Wofford-double, 2 RBIs

Hicksville 8 Stryker 4

STRYKER – Allie Nelson and Leah Seitz hit back-to-back homers to start the game as Hicksville went on to an 8-4 win.

Haylee Fulk, who took the loss in the circle, clubbed three singles and had three RBIs for the Panthers.

HICKSVILLE 221 111 0 – 8 10 0

STRYKER 103 000 0 – 4 12 3

Records: Stryker 1-2, Hicksville 1-3

WINNING PITCHER: Nelson (7 innings, 12 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: H. Fulk (7 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (Hicksville) Nelson-HR, single, RBI; Fogle-triple, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Seitz-HR, 2 runs, RBI; (Stryker) Clingaman-double, 2 runs; H. Fulk-3 singles, 2 RBIs

Bryan 4 Swanton 0

BRYAN – Addie Arnold pitched a complete game allowing just two hits and racking up 14 strikeouts to lead Bryan past Swanton 4-0 in their NWOAL opener.

Ella Voigt topped the Lady Bears at the plate by going 1-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

SWANTON 000 000 – 0

BRYAN 000 031 x- 4

Records: Swanton 1-1 (0-1 NWOAL), Bryan 5-1, 1-0 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Arnold (7 innings, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts)

LOSING PITCHER: Forrest (6 innings, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts)

LEADING HITTERS: (Swanton) Forrest-double; Eitniear-single; (Bryan) Voigt-single, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; T. Taylor-single, RBI