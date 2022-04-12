High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 12th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 12, 2022

TRACK & FIELD

Archbold @ Liberty Center w/Delta 4:30pm

Swanton/Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Hicksville/Hilltop/Edgerton @ Edon 4:30pm

Holgate/Pettisville @ Fayette 4:30pm

Montpelier/Stryker @ North Central 4:30pm

BASEBALL

Bryan @ Elida 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

Eastwood @ Swanton 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Delta 5pm

Edon @ Montpelier 5pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 5pm

North Central @ Stryker 5pm

Holgate @ Pettisville 5pm

Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm

SOFTBALL

Hilltop @ Fayette (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/27)

Holgate @ Pettisville (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/15)

Bryan @ Liberty-Benton 5pm

Edon @ Montpelier 5pm

North Central @ Stryker 5pm

Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm

Defiance @ Archbold 5pm

 

