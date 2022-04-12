High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 12th, 2022

TRACK & FIELD
Archbold @ Liberty Center w/Delta 4:30pm
Swanton/Patrick Henry @ Bryan 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Hicksville/Hilltop/Edgerton @ Edon 4:30pm
Holgate/Pettisville @ Fayette 4:30pm
Montpelier/Stryker @ North Central 4:30pm
BASEBALL
Bryan @ Elida 5pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm
Eastwood @ Swanton 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Delta 5pm
Edon @ Montpelier 5pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 5pm
North Central @ Stryker 5pm
Holgate @ Pettisville 5pm
Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm
Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm
SOFTBALL
Hilltop @ Fayette (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/27)
Holgate @ Pettisville (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/15)
Bryan @ Liberty-Benton 5pm
Edon @ Montpelier 5pm
North Central @ Stryker 5pm
Archbold @ Evergreen 5pm
Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm
Defiance @ Archbold 5pm
