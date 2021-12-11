(Paid Content) Lyons Village Council: Land Proposal Brought Before Village Council

The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved to approve the minutes for the previous meeting that took place on November 1st. Council then moved to hear matters from the public.

A member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department was first and went over call reports and asked if there was anything they needed to discuss or go over.

Ben Poorman spoke next and inquired about the possibility of him acquiring or buying a parcel of land that the village owns. The land is attached to the State Park on US 20 which previously had easement rights until they were given back to the village.

Mr. Poorman has acquired the 9-acre parcel next to his property that the State owned due to there being no one living on the land and ODOT not wanting to have ownership of it any longer.

Council discussed the matter but tabled it until they would be able to receive more information about the land in order to do it all correctly.

Council then moved to accept CT Consultants bid to do the design for the water tower project. It was stated that leaf pickup went well as did the tree lighting on November 27th.

Salt will be getting delivered during the week following the meeting. Appropriations for next year were then discussed before council entered into executive session to discuss employee reviews.

After returning from executive session, council moved to approve and sign the Indigent Defense paperwork. It will now be sent to the county to be finalized.

The fence has been completed for the basketball and pickleball court and the Christmas parade is set for December 11th. Council then moved to adjourn for the evening.

