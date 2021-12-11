(Paid Content) Archbold Village Council: New Full-Time EMT/Firefighters Welcomed By Council

The Archbold Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 6th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve the minutes for the previous meeting that took place on November 15th. Approval was also given to pay the bills in the amount of $1,254,725.76 and for the financial report.

Public participation took place next with introductions being given for the Fire Departments newest Full-Time EMT/Firefighters. The personnel that were introduced are as follows. Jarett Lerma, Jenn Baer, Michael Baer, and Matt Welch.

Council then moved to hear matters of legislation with the following items being approved. The First Reading for Resolution 2021-87 regarding the necessity of an election on the question of approving the passage of an ordinance amending the codified ordinances of the Village of Archbold in order to provide for an increase of three tenths of one percent (0.30%) in the existing income tax levied by The Village of Archbold, effective January 1, 2023, and continuing until revoked, with said increase levied to provide funds for Police, Fire and EMS operations for The Village of Archbold.

Resolution 2021-88 regarding the acceptance of change order #3 for the water treatment plant GAC project improvements and declaring an emergency. Resolution 2021-89 to authorize the deposit of proceeds from the sale of 1313 South Defiance Street to be directed to the community improvement corporation bank account and declaring an emergency.

Resolution 2021-90 to amend the appropriation ordinance number 2020-67 and declaring an emergency. Resolution 2021-91 to approve the creation of an economic development position and authorizing the administrator to complete the hiring process and declaring an emergency.

Resolution 2021-92 to close out the mural project and leave the project balance in the community improvement corporation account for future CIC projects and declaring an emergency.

Resolution 2021-93 to accept change order #1 for the E. Lugbill Road waterline project, contract 3-2021 and declaring an emergency.

A motion was then made and approved to adopt the 2022 council meeting schedule. Committee and board minutes were then discussed before moving on to hear reports and correspondence.

The 2021 general election results were certified previously by the Board of Elections and the results were given to council and discussed.

After hearing comments from members of council the meeting was adjourned.

