(Paid Content) METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL Council Discusses Names For Wall Of Fame Dedication

The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, May 16th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve the reading of the bills as presented and the minutes for the previous meeting held on May 2nd.

In personnel and finance, a review took place for the financial reports before council moved to approve an increase of $600.00 for expense line #A01-3-B242 (general fund – park gas). A schedule will be made to lock the doors of the park buildings at night.

New employee Kyle Condon is currently doing it with some council members volunteering to do it as well.

A question was raised regarding if the village can join the Chamber of Commerce. The issue will be discussed with Kevin Whitlock if it can be joined as the village or as a paying member.

Names were then discussed for the Wall of Fame Dedication. This dedication for a village resident who has contributed to the community. It was recommended and approved to include Sue Clendenin and Nellie Woodward to the Park Wall of Fame.

Next, council discussed sending a flier to residents with information about yard clean-up for individuals who need assistance.

This is in conjunction with the chamber of commerce who is giving a lottery scholarship for students who do community service. Also in the flier will be The Village Ordinance outlining yard maintenance, sewer information and information about the NatureWorks Grant.

Moving to the Lands and Building Report, a motion was made and passed to get bids regarding crack seal and seal coat for the park asphalt walking trails.

A discussion also took place regarding needed repairs to Mill Street. It was stated that RJ Lumbrezer will look into getting a grant of FEMA money due to it being a fire route.

A discussion then took place regarding a resident at 367 West Main Street who received a large water and sewer bill. There was a water line break at the time when the village was out of water back in March.

It cannot be determined if it was caused by that or just old pipes. The village cannot do anything about the water bill, but council is willing to give the resident a credit for the sewer portion.

It was also stated that the Village of Swanton will be scheduled to do street, storm and lift station cleaning.

A discussion then took place regarding the village lawn mower. It was decided to keep the current mower when the new one comes for uses other than the park.

A sewer clean-out took place at 246 Maple Street. The blockage was caused by a large number of wipes. It was stated that, by ordinance, the resident could be charged for this.

Documentation will start taking place for what is found during sewer clean-outs. If the problem is caused by a resident, they will be sent a warning letter stating they will be charged if this happens again.

The east lift pump station is not working due to a fuse blowing, caused by pump #1. The plan is to put a small pump in and make pump #2 the primary pump until the problem is solved.

The main pump is in Mansfield, OH for repairs which could take several weeks/months. It was then stated that council has not yet received the paperwork from the Chamber of Commerce for The Party in the Park.

The Chamber will be contacted and asked to turn the paperwork in during the upcoming special meeting on Thursday, May 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Council then moved to approve an estimate of $446.00 given to add motion sensors in the bathrooms at the shelter houses.

The town garage sale is coming up soon. There will be a port-o-potty there and the addition of an ice cream truck will be looked into.

The Cub Scouts Pack 239 would like to use shelter house B for their annual picnic on Saturday, May 21st. Council moved to approve their application and to waive the fee for the shelters use.

In the Fiscal Officer’s report, Bryon Hansel from the EYA will be using the concession stand again. This will start on May 16th with only pre-packaged items being sold.

A reminder was then given for the CT Consultants kickoff meeting that will be taking place on Monday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The Summer volleyball league is scheduled to take place on Wednesdays from June 22nd to August 17th. The mayor then reviewed the Sheriff’s report for the month of April before council moved to adjourn at 8:39 p.m.

INFORMATION PROVIDED