(Paid Content) Stryker Village Council Reminded Of Upcoming Trick-Or-Treat Date

OCTOBER SUNSHINE … Stryker Village Council enjoyed some late fall sunshine pouring into their chamber for the October 18, 2021 meeting even though it was already 6 p.m. Seated left to right are Police Lt. JR Treace on the end, Council members Dave Benner, Vicki Cameron and President Lee Armstrong, Mayor Joe Beck between flags, and council member Sam Farmer. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Pastor Steve Heatwole from Lockport Mennonite Church opened the October 18, 2021 Stryker Village Council meeting in prayer with Lt. JR Treace leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council members Sean Ingram and Kim Feehan were not present for the meeting, but they had a quorum, so proceeded with regular business to accept prior meeting minutes and the Finance report as of October 15, 2021.

In Communications, Mayor Joe Beck reminded everyone that Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, from 5:30-7:30. There will be someone handing candy out at the Village Hall.

The Village Hall digital sign is in the process of being built. Village Administrator Al Riegsecker reported that the company called to make sure they are ready. He said the electricity is in and the base is completed and they want to match the color of the school’s sign.

Finance Committee held a meeting at 5 p.m. and those minutes will be shared at the next meeting. They voted to approve the September 20, 2021 Finance Committee minutes.

A vote was also taken on the First Reading of Ordinance 2021-05 “An ordinance approving the edition and inclusion of certain ordinances as parts of the various component codes of the codified ordinances of Stryker, Ohio,” with council approving the reading.

Treace gave the police report, sharing that there were 58 reports, 6 traffic warnings, two citations and two arrests since the last meeting. Steven Graziani is doing well with his training and Tyler has accepted a full-time position with Montpelier Police Dept.

Riegsecker reminded everyone that leaf pick up begins this week and will go till the first heavy snow fall. Compost dumpster is still available. He reported that a sign has been put up for E. Lynn St. as was requested by a resident at the last council meeting.

Mayor Beck led council in the following: December Council meeting was moved to the 13th instead of the 20th, at 6 p.m. The next meeting is on November 15, 2021. They will decide winners for Christmas decorations at the December 13 meeting. The town decorations are put up the week after Veteran’s Day.

There will be a tree lighting at the Village Hall again and the date will be set for that at a later date. A thank you note was shared for the flowers and prayers and thoughts from the family of Loni Cameron. Beck said the Brown family also appreciated our thoughts and flowers.

Council member Vicki Cameron commended local businesses for having fun with the community with the little traveling scarecrows around town.

Two of them are giving free items when you come in with a selfie with the scarecrow. She said she is happy that the businesses are involving residents in that way. The meeting adjourned at 6:20.

Rebecca can be reached at rebecca@thevillagereporter.com