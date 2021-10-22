“Play Your Way Through The Holidays” Email Wellness Challenge

Does the holiday season stress you out instead of making you smile? Do you feel like you don’t have time to spend doing the important things? Join Ohio State University Extension for the “Play Your Way Through the Holidays” 6-week email wellness challenge to learn more about these and other wellness topics.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to help you navigate life so you can spend time doing things that are truly important to you. Sign up by going to go.osu.edu/LHLWArea1 and answer a few short questions to get registered.

During the week of November 8th all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive twice-weekly emails from November 15 to December 20, 2021.

Participants will have access to optional resources available including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog and Facebook pages, a free 4-part wellness webinar series, and a fun Bingo card. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join this award-winning group as they offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Play Your Way Through the Holidays” will challenge you to make play a part of your holiday season through traditions, gratitude, food, communication, activity, and laughter. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at rupp.26@osu.edu.

