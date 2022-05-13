Wauseon FFA Members Take Part In Student Service Day

SERVING THE COMMUNITY … The Wauseon FFA Service Day with Local Chamber Businesses last Wednesday was a great success. Over 75 students were place in 25 Chamber Businesses from 8:00 am to 12 Noon to help with all kinds of projects – landscaping, painting, warehouse cleaning, maintenance, assembly, and job shadowing. Pictured is the 2022 Chamber President with two FFA students planting flowers – visit the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Facebook to see all 25 of the photos from the Student Service Day.
