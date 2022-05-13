Edon FFA Participates In Ohio FFA State Convention

Facebook

TOUR … Members toured the OSU Large Animal Services Clinic in Marysville. (Back Row L to R): Georgia Howard, Sophia Voss, Kendall Sheline, Grace Reitzel, Carlie Kiess, Alexis Dulle, Skylar Osborn, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel, Jarrett Trausch, and Lance Reitzel. (Front Row L to R): Anne Hug, Kendall Siebenaler, Zoe Guillemette, Kerrin Towers, Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard, and Marley Moyer. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Jarrett Trausch, EDON FFA REPORTER

The Edon FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus on May 5th and 6th to participate in the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention.

During their trip, the nineteen members toured the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Service Center in Marysville, Ohio.

On the tour, they got to see all the equipment vet students use at their labs and listen to stories about the trips they take to help large animals and livestock.

FFA members also got to tour the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and learn about the different majors offered in the agricultural college. Students also got to have some fun by trying out Top Golf.

Several of the FFA members from Edon were recognized on stage for various awards. Carlie Kiess, Olivia Mitchell, and Kerrin Towers were recognized for earning gold ratings on their officer books during the second session.

Additionally, the chapter had three members earn the highest degree the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on its members, the State FFA Degree.

Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard, and Kendall Sheline received this degree and were honored in front of a crowd of over 9,000 people.

Overall, the chapter had a very successful and fun trip and look forward to attending again next year.

STATE FFA DEGREE RECIPIENTS … Kendall Sheline, Emma Howard, and Maddison Gearig.