Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education Welcomes 30 New Resident Physicians

FORT WAYNE, IND. – JUNE 26, 2023 – Thirty resident physicians were welcomed to Parkview Friday with a white coat ceremony marking the start of their residency through the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program.

It’s the second class of individuals to make the transition from student to physician through the program, which grew year-over-year with the addition of a new transitional year residency. Last year’s inaugural class had 19 physicians starting their careers with Parkview.

“Parkview is thrilled to welcome these students as they finish their formal studies and now move into their chosen fields of practice,” said Susan Steffy, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Graduate Medical Education.

“Physicians never stop learning, and our graduate medical education program ensures that these first-year doctors will continue to learn and grow with the guidance of Parkview’s team of experienced clinicians.”

The 2023 class of new physicians includes 14 in the internal medicine residency and four in the general surgery program.

The internal medicine program is a three-year residency, while surgery resident physicians are beginning a six-year commitment.

This year also welcomes the first class of 12 physicians into the transitional year program. The one-year program serves as a prerequisite for advanced medical residencies, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, which Parkview will add in 2024.

Physical medicine and rehabilitation will welcome two resident physicians per year. In 2024, Parkview will also add an OB-GYN program, with five resident physicians per year. Both are four-year programs.

This year’s class of 30 includes a diverse roster of physicians, with six completing their degrees at the Indiana University School of Medicine as well as graduates from other U.S. universities and several international institutions. This year’s resident physicians and their programs are as follows:

First-Year Internal Medicine Resident Physicians

Baraa Al Jebawi, MD, American University of Antigua College of Medicine

Holly Alter, DO, Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine

Andy Alvarez Herrera, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Tanvi Borse, MD, Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College

Prashanth Donepudi, MD, American University of Antigua College of Medicine

Ushna Ejaz, MD, Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Ya Gao, MD, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

Mallika Gyawali, MD, KIST Medical College

Cecelia Hale, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Molly Jain, MD, Saint James School of Medicine

Ibrahim Nawaz, MD, Shifa College of Medicine

Anil Regmi, MD, Nepal Medical College

Manuela Tchate Sizyandji, MD, Avalon University School of Medicine

Numra Urooj, MD, King Edward Medical University

First-Year General Surgery Resident Physicians

Kathy Bach, MD, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Steven Cochrun, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine

Rishabh Shah, MD, Texas A&M Health Science Center School of Medicine

Sunay Srinivas, MD, University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy School of Medicine

Transitional Year Resident Physicians

Aatif Basher, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Eleazar Fariscal, DO, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine

Alexander Huang, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Spencer Jude, MD, University of Utah School of Medicine

Joseph Lane, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Verda Mirza, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Shiv Panigrahi, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Isaac Schumacher, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine

Lucas Simmons, DO, Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

Nicholas White, MD, University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Winston Winkler, MD, Washington University School of Medicine

Jason Wodley, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine

According to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board, continued investment in the state’s physician pipeline is critical to meeting increasing demand, especially in rural and underserved areas, and for improving health outcomes and quality of life for all Hoosiers.

Residency programs also play a role in economic development – the board projects the statewide economic impact of current and planned medical resident programs will reach $332 million by 2025.

“As Parkview Graduate Medical Education enters its second year, we are laying the foundation for programs that will impact our region for decades beyond the formal training of these resident physicians,” said Ray Dusman, MD, president, Physician and Clinical Enterprise, Parkview Health.

“Our residency programs will improve physician recruitment and access, creating both economic and health benefits.”

“We are thrilled to welcome 30 more resident physicians and expand our impact on the well-being of our communities.”

To learn more about the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program, visit parkview.com/GME.