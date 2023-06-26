Ohio Turnpike To Host Customer Appreciation Event At Blue Heron Service Plaza In Genoa On June 30

Ahead of the July Fourth holiday, travelers and residents are invited to attend the Ohio Turnpike’s Customer Appreciation Event at Blue Heron Service Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

The service plaza is located on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 76.9 westbound in Genoa (Sandusky County).

For local residents planning to attend, the service plaza is accessible from County Road 165 and Trapp Road north to an access road (about 0.25 miles north of turnpike).

Safe Kids Greater Toledo, a coalition led by ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, will participate in the event to promote child passenger safety, and demonstrate how to properly install a car seat.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will display a patrol car inside the service plaza and talk with guests about traffic safety, as motorists continue to travel during the 100 deadliest days of summer, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Patrons will also have the chance to talk with troopers about career opportunities with the OSHP.

The Cleveland Police Historical Society and Museum, along with the OSHP Retirees’ Association, will display four vintage cruisers outside the service plaza.

Faculty from Bowling Green State University – Firelands College’s criminal justice program will raise awareness about human trafficking prevention and the victims who are transported on the state’s highway system.

AVI Foodsystems, an Ohio Turnpike partner, will provide $1 hot dogs and other items for lunch. Kona Ice will provide complimentary flavored shaved ice, courtesy of the Ohio Turnpike.

Attendees can also spin an electronic wheel to win Ohio Turnpike prizes, including $25 Sunoco gas cards courtesy of 7-Eleven.

Scott Miller from 104.7 WIOT Toledo’s Rock will host a remote broadcast at the event and give away prizes.

Additional customer appreciation events will be held at other service plaza locations throughout the year. Stay tuned for more details.