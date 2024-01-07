Participation Needed From Blakeslee Residents To Fill Vacant Council Seats

By: Anna Wozniak

The Blakeslee council has been met with some challenges as we greet 2024, mostly as a result of a lack of participation in local government.

In order to be put on the ballot, each potential council member must garner a petition with 25 signatures.

There was a significant struggle this year in obtaining signatures, so much so that there were three seats left open by prior council president Eric Jenkins being appointed as mayor and the lack of names on the ballot due to low petition response.

Two of the remaining seats were filled with a majority vote by council, appointing Shelly Cox and Nick Reed to the positions.

That leaves one open council seat left for 2024, able to be filled by majority vote by council.

Blakeslee residents are urged to reach out to council to learn more about the position, and are reminded that their participation in the local government is integral to its continued representation of Blakeslee constituents.