Patricia Ledesma (1965-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Patricia Ann Ledesma, age 57, of Archbold, passed away in her home on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Patricia was born in Milan, Michigan on April 20, 1965, to David and Nancy Crosby.

She loved spending time with her grandchidren, family and friends.

Surviving is her soulmate, Steven Reese; daughter, Amber (Kevin) Demeter; two sons, Joseph and Brock Ledesma; grandchildren, MacKinze, Cody, McKynlee, Kyndell, Bryce and Santiago. She is also survived by her sister, Wendy (Jose) Medina.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann Ledesma, please visit our floral store.