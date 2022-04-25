Patricia Ledesma (1965-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 25, 2022

News Article Views: 519

Patricia Ann Ledesma, age 57, of Archbold, passed away in her home on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Patricia was born in Milan, Michigan on April 20, 1965, to David and Nancy Crosby.

She loved spending time with her grandchidren, family and friends.

Surviving is her soulmate, Steven Reese; daughter, Amber (Kevin) Demeter; two sons, Joseph and Brock Ledesma; grandchildren, MacKinze, Cody, McKynlee, Kyndell, Bryce and Santiago. She is also survived by her sister, Wendy (Jose) Medina.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann Ledesma, please visit our floral store.

 

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Patricia Ledesma (1965-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*