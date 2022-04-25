Sandra Beard (1953-2022)

Facebook

Sandra Fay Beard, age 68, years of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on Dec. 28, 1953, the daughter of Gordon and Mildred (Pepple) Gollnick.

Sandra graduated from Camden Frontier High School in 1972. She married David C. Beard on Aug. 8, 1981, in Montpelier.

Sandra is survived by her husband, David; two sisters, Bertha (Dale) Osburn of Coldwater and Barb Gary of Reading; one brother, Steve Gollnick of Osseo; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Gerald, Norman and Butch Gollnick.

Funeral services for Sandra will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Ned Wyse officiating. Burial will follow at Frontier Cemetery in Frontier, Michigan. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.